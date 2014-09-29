FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei gains helped by strong U.S. growth; SoftBank falls
September 29, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei gains helped by strong U.S. growth; SoftBank falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday with the weak yen supporting sentiment, while risk
taking was buoyed after the U.S. economy grew at its fastest
pace in 2-1/2 years in the second quarter.
    But volume was thin as investors awaited cues, such as from
U.S. jobs data due out on Friday.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.5 percent higher at
16,310.64.
    However, SoftBank Corp fell 1.2 percent, with
investors failing to digest the implications of the telecom
giant being in talks to acquire DreamWorks Animation SKG
. 
    "SoftBank's core business is mobile communications. It's not
clear what the company wants to do in the animation area," said
Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset
Management.
    The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,337.30 in
thin trade, with only 1.85 billion shares changing hands, the
lowest since Sept 8.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.4 percent
to 12,163.84.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
