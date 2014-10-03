FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises on Fast Retailing's strong sales; HK unrest caps upside
Nikkei rises on Fast Retailing's strong sales; HK unrest caps upside

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged up on Friday
in choppy trade after index-heavy Fast Retailing Co 
contributed hefty positive points after it reported strong
monthly sales, but gains were limited as the civil unrest in
Hong Kong curbed risk appetite.
    Investors were also on the sidelines before the closely
watched U.S. jobs data release.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.3 percent higher at
15,708.65 after earlier trading in negative territory. For the
week, the index gained 0.3 percent.
    The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,282.54, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2 percent to
11,660.48.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri
Navaratnam)

