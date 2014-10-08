FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls on global growth worries, partly recovers early losses
October 8, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei falls on global growth worries, partly recovers early losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday
after surprisingly weak German factory data sparked renewed
concerns over global economic growth, bolstering the yen and
prompting investors to sell shares in exporters.
    The Nikkei share average closed down 1.2 percent at
15,595.98, a five-week closing low.
    Car manufacturers were a notable victim of the stronger yen.
 The Tokyo Stock Exchange's transport equipment makers subindex
 fell 2 percent, with Mazda Corp falling 3.8
percent.
    The broader Topix closed down 1.2 percent at
1,274.85, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell
1.3 percent to 11,586.10.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Anand Basu; Editing by
Anand Basu)

