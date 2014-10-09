FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls to 5-week low as resurgent yen worries investors
October 9, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei falls to 5-week low as resurgent yen worries investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Thursday as concerns about a resurgent yen, which hit stocks
of exporters, erased early gains stemming from optimism over the
Federal Reserve's dovish position on interest rates.
    The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 15,478.93, its lowest
close in five weeks.
    Investors sold shares in exporters as the yen rose to 107.93
against the dollar, climbing near its highest levels in
three weeks. Canon Inc. fell 1.7 percent. 
    The broader Topix lost 1.1 percent to close at
1,260.78. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also slumped
1.1 percent, ending on 11,462.28.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
