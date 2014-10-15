Nikkei snaps five-day losing streak; global growth concerns limit gains

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average snapped a five-day losing streak on Wedneday, but gains were limited by investor worries about the slowing global economy and the deadly Ebola virus. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to close at 15,073.52 points. Denso climbed 1.7 percent and Shin-etsu Chemical gained 2.6 percent. Oil shares Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co underperformed, slipping 1.2 percent and 1.9 percent respectively, after a steep fall in oil prices. The broader Topix was up 0.8 percent at 1,223.67, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.7 percent, closing at 11,135.39. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)