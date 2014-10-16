FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei tumbles to 4-1/2-month low on global demand concerns
October 16, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei tumbles to 4-1/2-month low on global demand concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average tumbled more than 2 percent to a 4-1/2-month low in early trade on Thursday after Wall Street dived on continued worries about weak global demand, while a stronger yen dragged down exporters like Toyota Motor Corp.

The Nikkei fell as much as 2.5 percent to 14,704.11, its lowest since May 30.

The Topix fell 2.3 percent to 1,195.79, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 2.3 percent to 10,881.90. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

