FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei dips as investors await Fed decision; retailers rise
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei dips as investors await Fed decision; retailers rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Thomas Wilson
    TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks slipped on Tuesday
as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting, but retailers bucked the trend on
stronger-than-expected sales growth.
    The Nikkei closed down 0.4 percent at 15,329.91
points.
    Shares in Canon Inc slid 2.5 percent as its
quarterly operating profit was hit by a slump in digital camera
demand.
    Retail giants Seven & I Holdings and Aeon Co
 fared better, rising 1.0 percent and 0.4 percent
respectively on the back of the strongest increase in Japanese
retail sales since March.     
    The broader Topix dipped 0.2 percent to 1,252.00
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also fell 0.2
percent to 11,393.61.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.