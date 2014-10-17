Nikkei posts biggest weekly fall in 6 months on global growth worries

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Friday, capping their worst week in six months as investor fears of slowing global growth trumped relief over a set of upbeat data from the United States. The Nikkei average lost 1.4 percent to close at 14,532.51. Over the week it has shed 5 percent. Exporter shares underperformed, with Toyota Motor Co slipping 2.5 percent and Panasonic Corp losing 0.9 percent. The broader Topix dropped 1.5 percent to 1,177.22, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slid 1.6 percent to 10,712.64. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)