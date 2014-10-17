FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei posts biggest weekly fall in 6 months on global growth worries
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei posts biggest weekly fall in 6 months on global growth worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Friday,
capping their worst week in six months as investor fears of
slowing global growth trumped relief over a set of upbeat data
from the United States. 
    The Nikkei average lost 1.4 percent to close at
14,532.51. Over the week it has shed 5 percent. 
    Exporter shares underperformed, with Toyota Motor Co
 slipping 2.5 percent and Panasonic Corp losing
0.9 percent.
    The broader Topix dropped 1.5 percent to 1,177.22,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slid 1.6 percent
to 10,712.64.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.