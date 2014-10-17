FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreigners sell the most Japanese stocks in two months
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Foreigners sell the most Japanese stocks in two months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors continued to
sell Japanese cash stocks last week, posting their biggest net
selling in two months, as buyers shunned riskier assets amid
fears of weakening global growth.
    Foreigners, who were net sellers for the past two weeks,
sold a total of 337.1 billion yen ($3.2 billion) worth of
Japanese stocks during the week of Oct. 6-10, the biggest weekly
selling since the first week of August, data from the Tokyo
Stock Exchange showed on Friday.
    Retail investors and trust banks, which manage corporate
pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, were net
buyers.
    Following last week's 2.6 percent decline, the Nikkei share
average extended its losing streak and tumbled another
5.0 percent this week.
    
(1 US dollar = 106.2400 Japanese yen)

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.