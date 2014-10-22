FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rallies on ECB hopes; Apple-related shares soar
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rallies on ECB hopes; Apple-related shares soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Thomas Wilson
    TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks climbed more than
2 percent on Wednesday as the prospect of the European Central
Bank taking further action to stimulate the faltering eurozone
economy boosted investor sentiment.    
    The Nikkei share average rose 2.6 percent to close
at 15,195.77 points, more than recouping Tuesday's losses.
    Shares in Japanese suppliers to Apple Inc soared,
with Foster Electric Co rising 5.4 percent and Japan
Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd jumping 5.8 percent
after the tech giant posted better-than-expected quarterly
earnings. 
    The broader Topix advanced 2.6 percent to 1,236.41,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 2.6
percent to 11,249.65.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.