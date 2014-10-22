Nikkei rallies on ECB hopes; Apple-related shares soar

By Thomas Wilson TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks climbed more than 2 percent on Wednesday as the prospect of the European Central Bank taking further action to stimulate the faltering eurozone economy boosted investor sentiment. The Nikkei share average rose 2.6 percent to close at 15,195.77 points, more than recouping Tuesday's losses. Shares in Japanese suppliers to Apple Inc soared, with Foster Electric Co rising 5.4 percent and Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd jumping 5.8 percent after the tech giant posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. The broader Topix advanced 2.6 percent to 1,236.41, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 2.6 percent to 11,249.65. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)