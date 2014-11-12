FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei hits fresh 7-year high on report PM will delay tax hike
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei hits fresh 7-year high on report PM will delay tax hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 12(Reuters) - Japanese stocks gained on
Wednesday, as investors gave the thumbs-up to a media report
that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will delay a second sales tax
hike to avoiding damaging Japan's economic recovery, and call a
snap election to cement his position.  
    The Nikkei benchmark closed up 0.4 percent at
17,197.05, its highest since October 2007.
    Department store shares outperformed the market as the
prospect of retailers avoiding damage to sales similar to that
caused by April's tax hike boosted sentiment.  
    J.Front Retailing Co added 3.1 percent, Takashimaya
 jumped 2.9 percent and Marui Group soared 3.2
percent.   
    The broader Topix advanced 0.4 percent to 1377.05,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 closed up 0.2 percent
at 12,580.85.'re

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.