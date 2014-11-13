FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei races to new 7-yr high on report Abe moving to call election
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei races to new 7-yr high on report Abe moving to call election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 13(Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose to fresh
seven-year highs on Thursday as investors lapped up a media
report that said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appears to have
decided to call an early election amid mounting expectations he
would postpone a planned sales tax hike.
    The report from Jiji news agency was the latest in a spate
of shifting speculation that has kept markets rapt this week.
    The Nikkei benchmark ended 1.1 percent higher to
17,392.79, the highest closing level since June 2007.
    Jiji reported in the afternoon that Tadamori Oshima, a
former deputy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party
(LDP), said Abe appears to have made a decision to call an
election. 
    The Topix rose 0.9 percent to 1,389.51, and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.9 percent to
12,692.60.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
