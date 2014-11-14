FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei hits fresh 7-year high buoyed by Wall St, weak yen
#Market News
November 14, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei hits fresh 7-year high buoyed by Wall St, weak yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a fresh seven-year high on Friday morning after Wall Street gained on rosy earnings and the weaker yen lifted exporters like Sony Corp and Honda Motor Co.

The Nikkei benchmark rose 0.7 percent to 17,520 at the open, its highest intraday level since July 2007.

The dollar neared a seven-year high against the yen on Thursday amid heightened speculation that Japan’s prime minister will call a snap election next month.

The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,398.83, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 12,771.57. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

