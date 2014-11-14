FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Nikkei gains for fourth straight day, closes near 7-year high
November 14, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Nikkei gains for fourth straight day, closes near 7-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Nikkei gain since Oct 31 to 11.7 pct, not 6.6 pct, in
second paragraph)
    By Thomas Wilson
    TOKYO, Nov 14(Reuters) - Japanese stocks gained on Friday to
close near a seven-year intraday high amid choppy trade ahead of
Monday's third quarter GDP figures.
    The Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to 17,490.83, its
fourth consecutive day of gains. For the week, the average has
added 3.6 percent and since the Bank of Japan's shock easing on
Oct 31 it has soared 11.7 percent.
    Sekisui House was the star performer, adding 6.2
percent after it raised its earnings forecast and announced a
share buyback. Investors also bought exporters such as Honda
 and Canon on the back of a weakening yen.
    The broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 1,400.41,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.8 percent to
12,790.16.

 (Editing by Eric Meijer)

