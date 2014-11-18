FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei posts biggest gain in 2 weeks as market awaits word on vote, tax
November 18, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei posts biggest gain in 2 weeks as market awaits word on vote, tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks had their biggest
gain in two weeks on Tuesday as investors waited to see if Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe will call a snap election and consider fresh
steps to support the economy after it slipped into recession in
the third quarter.
    The Nikkei benchmark closed 2.2 percent higher at 
17,344.06, the biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 4.
    Sony Corp stole the spotlight, soaring 6.4 percent
after it said it is aiming to garner up to $11 billion in
revenue from its movie business in three years' time, a 36
percent increase over levels forecast for the current financial
year. 
    The broader Topix rose 2.1 percent to 1,394.88, and
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 2.1 percent to
12,727.58.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
