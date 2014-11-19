FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 19, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei turns lower as investors take stock of economic challenges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 19(Reuters) - Japanese stocks turned lower on
Wednesday as investors booked profits as they took stock of
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision to delay a sales tax hike,
and the challenges policy makers continue to face to re-energise
a tottering economy. 
    The Nikkei benchmark closed down 0.3 percent at
17,288.75, reversing slim gains in the morning session. 
    Market participants said a wait-and-see mood ahead of a
press conference by Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
encouraged profit taking.  
    Kuroda told reporters that the economy is likely to continue
to grow above potential, but added that the BOJ will adjust its
economic projections by assessing the growth trends.
    Earlier on Wednesday the BOJ kept monetary policy unchanged,
as expected, saying that although weak points remain, the
Japanese economy is recovering moderately. [ID: nT9N0SV01H]
    Mobile phone carrier Softbank shed 1.6 percent, and
clothes brand Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing closed down
1.2 percent.  Sony Corp lost 1.5 percent.  
    The broader Topix closed up 0.1 percent at 1,396.54
after scaling an eight-year peak in the morning session, while
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.2 percent to
12,750.82.


 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

