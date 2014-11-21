FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges up as PM clears way for election, but posts first weekly drop in 5 weeks
November 21, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei edges up as PM clears way for election, but posts first weekly drop in 5 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 21(Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged up on Friday
after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved parliament's lower
house in preparation for an election in which he will seek a
fresh mandate for his struggling economic revival strategy.
    The Nikkei average recouped early losses to end 0.3
percent higher at 17,357.51 points.
    For the week, it fell 0.8 percent, the first weekly drop in
five weeks.
    The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,400.18,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to
12,778.23.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

