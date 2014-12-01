FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to new 7-year high on capex data; airlines soar on low crude prices
#Market News
December 1, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises to new 7-year high on capex data; airlines soar on low crude prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a fresh seven-year high on Monday as strong capital
expenditure figures lifted sentiment, with airline shares
extending gains as oil prices tumbled further.
    Exporters also gained after the dollar rose to a new
seven-year high against the yen. 
    The Nikkei ended 0.8 percent higher at 17,590.10,
the highest closing level since July 2007.
    The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,421.65, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.7 percent to
12,929.86.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Anand Basu)

