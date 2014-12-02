FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei turns positive, supported by hopes of BOJ buying
#Market News
December 2, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei turns positive, supported by hopes of BOJ buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average turned
positive in afternoon trade on Tuesday, edging near seven-year
high hit the previous day on hopes of buying by the Bank of
Japan.
    Some traders speculate the BOJ could place buying in
exchange traded funds (ETFs) on Tuesday as a part of its asset
purchase scheme.
    The BOJ said on Monday it was ready to buy ETFs tied to
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 from Tuesday onwards.
    "Some people are hoping for the BOJ's buying. In addition,
there is a talk of buying by major domestic investors," said a
trader at a Japanese brokerage firm.
    The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 17,636.25, erasing
early losses to edge near the seven-year high of 17,649.02 hit
on Monday on the fall in the yen and oil prices.
    The market fell earlier after Moody's Investors Service cut
Japan's sovereign debt rating on Monday.
    Exporter shares were firm with Denso rising 2.4
percent and Toyota Motor Co gaining 1 percent.
    The broader Topix and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
 rose 0.3 percent.

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

