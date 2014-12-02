FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 2, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei hits 7-yr high, hopes of BOJ buying stocks offsets Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average closed
at a seven-year high on Tuesday, as investors speculated that
the Bank of Japan was buying stocks, while they shrugged off a
downgrade of Japan's sovereign debt credit rating by Moody's
Investors Service.
    The Nikkei eked out gains of 0.4 percent to end at 
17,663.22, with exporter shares such as Denso leading
the gains. 
    The broader Topix and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
 also rose 0.4 percent.

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

