Nikkei hits 7-1/2 year high; weak yen, upbeat U.S. data offsets Japan GDP
December 8, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei hits 7-1/2 year high; weak yen, upbeat U.S. data offsets Japan GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 8(Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged up to a
7-1/2-year high on Monday as a downward revision in third
quarter GDP figures was offset by the weak yen and optimism over
the U.S. economy after it had strong jobs data.
    The Nikkei benchmark ended 0.1 percent higher at
17,935.64, the highest closing price since July 2007. In early
trade, the Nikkei touched 18,030.83. 
    The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,447.58,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also advanced 0.1
percent to 13,148.44.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

