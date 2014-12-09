FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei snaps 7-day winning streak as stronger yen hits exporters
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei snaps 7-day winning streak as stronger yen hits exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday, snapping a seven-day winning streak and pulling away
from 7-1/2-year highs as a rebound in the yen prompted investors
to book recent gains in exporter shares.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.7 percent lower at
17,813.38, moving away from 18,030.83, the highest intraday
level since July 2007.
    The yen rose to 119.99 to the dollar from a low of
121.86 hit on Monday, prompting the profit-taking in exporters'
shares.
    The broader Topix fell 0.8 percent to 1,436.09 while
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.7 percent to
13,050.84.    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.