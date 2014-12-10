FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei closes at near 2-week low on Greek worries, strong yen
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei closes at near 2-week low on Greek worries, strong yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Thomas Wilson
    TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks slipped on
Wednesday as a stronger yen prompted investors to sell
exporters' shares, while concerns on political uncertainty in
Greece and falling oil prices dampened risk appetites.
    The Nikkei benchmark shed 2.3 percent to close at
17,412.58, its lowest since Nov. 28.    
    A stronger yen saw exporters Fanuc Corp 6954.T drop 3.3
percent and Nissan Motor Co 7201.T fall 3.4 percent. Toyota
Motor Corp 7203.T tumbled 3.1 percent.
    The broader Topix slipped 2.0 percent to 1,406.83,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 2.2 percent to
12,765.54.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.