FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei slips to 2-week low on strong yen and oil price drop
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei slips to 2-week low on strong yen and oil price drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks sagged to a 2-week
low on Thursday, as a stronger yen, falling oil prices and
downbeat machinery data dampened risk appetite. 
    In its third consecutive day of losses, the Nikkei average
 fell 0.9 percent to 17,257.40, its lowest since Nov. 27.
In volatile trade ahead of Nikkei futures and options contracts
settling on Friday, the benchmark recovered from a trough of
17,043.63 in the morning session. 
    Shares in major exporters sensitive to fluctuations in the
yen slipped, with Panasonic Corp shedding 1.8 percent
and Toyota Motor Corp down 0.6 percent. 
    The broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to 1,397.04. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also slipped 0.7 percent to
12,672.68.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.