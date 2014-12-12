FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei snaps 3-day losing streak on US data, weak yen; election eyed
December 12, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei snaps 3-day losing streak on US data, weak yen; election eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks snapped a
three-day losing streak on Friday as strong U.S. data and a
weaker yen helped sentiment, while investors stayed optimistic
about Japan's election on the weekend.
    The market was supported by expectations that Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party is on track for a landslide
victory on Sunday. That would let him claim a fresh mandate for
his economic revival policies, known as "Abenomics".
    The Nikkei benchmark ended 0.7 percent higher on
Friday, at 17,371.58. For the week, it dropped 3.1 percent.
    The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,399.65 for
the day. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.2
percent, to 12,698.68. 
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

