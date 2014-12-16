FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei drops to 6-1/2 week low on falling oil prices, global growth fears
#Market News
December 16, 2014

Nikkei drops to 6-1/2 week low on falling oil prices, global growth fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks slumped on Tuesday
to 6-1/2 week lows as free-falling oil prices boosted demand for
the safe haven yen and fears of weak worldwide growth dampened
risk appetite.
    The Nikkei benchmark shed 2 percent to close at
16,755.32, its lowest closing level since the Bank of Japan
shocked markets by unexpectedly easing policy further on Oct. 31
    With global concerns pushing the safe haven yen to a
four-week high, exporter stocks were pressured. Nikon Corp
 shed 2.9 percent, while Nissan Motor Co Ltd 
lost 2.6 percent.   
    The broader Topix lost 1.9 percent to 1,353.37, with
all its 33 sub sectors closing in the red.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also lost 1.9 percent
to close at 12,277.41.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Anand Basu)

