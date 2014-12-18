FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Nikkei sees biggest daily gain in 6-1/2 weeks on Wall St, Fed confidence
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Nikkei sees biggest daily gain in 6-1/2 weeks on Wall St, Fed confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove superfluous Reuters Instrument Code from
3rd paragraph)
    TOKYO, Dec 18(Reuters) - Japanese stocks enjoyed their best
day in 6-1/2 weeks on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
expressed confidence in the U.S. economy and promised a
"patient" approach to raising interest rates, boosting Wall
Street shares.
    The Nikkei benchmark climbed 2.3 percent to
17,210.05, its biggest daily jump since Nov. 4.
    Exporters Toyota Motor Co and Canon Inc 
climbed 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent respectively, benefitting
from a weaker yen.
    The broader Topix gained 1.8 percent to close at
1,376.32, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added
1.8 percent to 12,482.00. 

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.