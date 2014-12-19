FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei posts biggest daily gain in 6-1/2 weeks; market awaits BOJ chief comments
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei posts biggest daily gain in 6-1/2 weeks; market awaits BOJ chief comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 19(Reuters) - Japanese stocks posted their best
day in 6-1/2 weeks on Friday as investors continued to take
heart from the U.S. Federal Reserve's "patient" approach to
raising interest rates, while awaiting comments from the head of
the Bank Of Japan after it held policy steady.
    The Nikkei benchmark ended 2.4 percent higher at
17,621.40, its biggest daily percentage gain since early
November.
    For the week, the index is up 1.4 percent.
    The Bank of Japan maintained its massive monetary stimulus
and offered a brighter view of the economy. 
    The broader Topix added 2.4 percent to 1,409.61,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 2.5 percent to
12,799.29. 

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.