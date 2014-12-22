FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei closes at 2 week-high on oil rebound; Showa Shell soars on M&A report
December 22, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei closes at 2 week-high on oil rebound; Showa Shell soars on M&A report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Thomas Wilson
    TOKYO, Dec 22(Reuters) - Japanese stocks advanced on Monday
as rebounding crude prices underpinned oil-related shares.
    The Nikkei benchmark ticked up 0.1 percent to end
the day at 17,635.14, its highest closing level since Dec. 9.   
  
    The Tokyo Stock Exchange oil and coal products companies
subindex starred, gaining 8.4 percent as oil
staunched its recent losses. U.S. crude added 1.4 percent
to $57.88 a barrel.
    Oil refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu soared 27.7 percent
on a media report that it was in talks to be acquired by bigger
rival Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd for as much as 500 billion
yen ($4.2 billion).  
    The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,413.05,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 ticked up 0.3 percent
to 12,840.74.

($1 = 119.5200 yen)

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

