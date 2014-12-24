FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei jumps to 2-1/2 week high on rosy U.S. data
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 24, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei jumps to 2-1/2 week high on rosy U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Thomas Wilson
    TOKYO, Dec 24(Reuters) - Japanese stocks rallied on
Wednesday after Wall Street hit a record closing-high on the
back of data pointing to rapid momentum in the U.S. economy,
which boosted risk appetite and lent weight to last week's
positive assessment by the Federal Reserve.  
    The Nikkei benchmark gained 1.2 percent in thin
trade to 17,854.23, its highest close since Dec. 8 and its fifth
straight day of gains. Japanese markets were closed on Tuesday
for a public holiday. 
    Exporters performed strongly on the back of a weaker yen,
which fell through the 120 mark against the dollar. Toyota Motor
Corp gained 1.6 percent, while Panasonic added 1.5 percent.   
    The broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 1,426.02,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.9
percent to 12,955.65.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.