Nikkei ticks up, advances for the week on bullish 2015 outlook
December 26, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei ticks up, advances for the week on bullish 2015 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 26(Reuters) - Japanese stocks ticked up on
Friday, with sentiment buoyed by bullish expectations for 2015
helping to overcome slight losses from profit-taking in the
morning session.
    The Nikkei benchmark closed up 0.1 percent at
17,818.96 in quiet trade. The average added 1.1 percent over the
holiday-shortened week, which saw the thinnest trade volume
since May. 
    Market heavyweight Fanuc Corp added 0.4 percent,
accounting for a third of the Nikkei's overall gains.
    The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,427.50,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to
12,693.12.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Eric Meijer)

