Nikkei slips as global growth worries weigh
January 5, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei slips as global growth worries weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks slipped on their
first trading day of 2015 as risk appetite was soured by weak
prospects for global growth, offsetting gains in airline stocks
which rose after crude oil prices dropped to fresh 5-1/2-year
lows. 
    The Nikkei benchmark ended 0.2 percent lower at
17,408.71 points, giving up earlier gains which were fueled by
speculation that the Bank Of Japan was buying stocks.
    In morning trade, it dropped more than 1 percent to its
lowest since Dec. 18.
    The broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,401.09,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.6 percent to
12,697.59.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

