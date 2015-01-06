FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei slumps to worst day in 10 months on euro zone worries, strong yen
#Market News
January 6, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei slumps to worst day in 10 months on euro zone worries, strong yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks posted their
biggest fall in nearly 10 months on Tuesday, as uncertainty
surrounding Greece's future in the euro zone and slumping oil
prices dampened risk appetite, while a stronger yen hit
exporters' shares.  
    In its worst day since March 14, the Nikkei benchmark
 slipped 3.0 percent to close at 16,883.19, not far off a
six-week low of 16,672.94 hit on Dec. 17. 
    With oil prices at their lowest since spring 2009, the Tokyo
Stock Exchange sub-index of oil and mining shares 
tumbled 5.5 percent. Inpex Corp shed 5.8 percent. 
    Exporters' shares suffered from a stronger yen, which
broke through the 119 level versus the dollar late in the
session. Nissan Motor Co Ltd lost 4.4 percent and
Panasonic Corp slipped 3.1 percent.    
    The broader Topix fell 2.9 percent to 1,361.14,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 2.9 percent to
close at 12,327.80.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
