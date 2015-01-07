FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends flat as focus turns to key data, global risk-off mood weighs
January 7, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei ends flat as focus turns to key data, global risk-off mood weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks ended flat after a
choppy session on Wednesday, with investors waiting with bated
breath for key domestic and U.S. economic data on Friday as
financial markets continued to fret over sliding oil prices and
worries over global growth.
    The Nikkei benchmark added 0.01 percent to
16,885.33, only just managing to snap a four-day losing streak. 
    However, the broader Topix ended 0.1 percent lower
at 1,359.80, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped
0.2 percent to 12,308.20.

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

