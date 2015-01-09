FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises for 3rd day on US optimism, but drops for the week
January 9, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises for 3rd day on US optimism, but drops for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Nikkei rose for a third day on
Friday on growing confidence in the U.S. economy and hopes of
aggressive stimulus steps in Europe, while Fast Retailing Co
 rose after reporting strong quarterly profits.
    The Nikkei advanced 0.2 percent to end at 17,197.73
after dipping into negative territory earlier. For the week, it
dropped 1.5 percent.
    The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,380.58, and
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.2 percent to
12,495.99.
    Index-heavy Fast Retailing gained 0.8 percent and
contributed a hefty 40 points to the benchmark Nikkei index
after reporting strong first quarter profits. 

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

