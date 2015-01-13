FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei falls on weak oil prices, but losses trimmed by pause in strong yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday as weak U.S. stocks and falling oil prices dampened
risk appetite, but a pause in the yen's strength helped the
market trim earlier losses.
    The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 17,087.71
after falling to as low as 16,828.27, nearing a one-month low of
16,672.94 hit on Dec. 17.
    The dollar fell as low as 117.74 yen earlier in the day, its
weakest since Dec. 17. The dollar last traded at 118.69 yen
.
    The broader Topix shed 0.4 percent to 1,374.69, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.3 percent to
12,460.10.
   

 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Jacqueline Wong)

