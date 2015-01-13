Nikkei falls on weak oil prices, but losses trimmed by pause in strong yen

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as weak U.S. stocks and falling oil prices dampened risk appetite, but a pause in the yen's strength helped the market trim earlier losses. The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 17,087.71 after falling to as low as 16,828.27, nearing a one-month low of 16,672.94 hit on Dec. 17. The dollar fell as low as 117.74 yen earlier in the day, its weakest since Dec. 17. The dollar last traded at 118.69 yen . The broader Topix shed 0.4 percent to 1,374.69, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.3 percent to 12,460.10. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Jacqueline Wong)