January 14, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei retreats as prolonged oil slide dents risk appetite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
1.7 percent on Wednesday as investors held back due to concerns
over plunging oil prices.
    The Nikkei fell 291.75 points to 16,795.96, its
lowest close since Dec. 17.
    Oil-related shares led the decline, with top refiner JX
Holdings falling 4 percent in heavy trade and Showa
Shell losing 2.8 percent.
    The broader Topix shed 1.2 percent to 1,357.98, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.1 percent to
12,317.83.

 (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)

