Nikkei retreats as prolonged oil slide dents risk appetite

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.7 percent on Wednesday as investors held back due to concerns over plunging oil prices. The Nikkei fell 291.75 points to 16,795.96, its lowest close since Dec. 17. Oil-related shares led the decline, with top refiner JX Holdings falling 4 percent in heavy trade and Showa Shell losing 2.8 percent. The broader Topix shed 1.2 percent to 1,357.98, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.1 percent to 12,317.83. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)