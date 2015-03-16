FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei ends flat on profit-taking after hitting 15-year high
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei ends flat on profit-taking after hitting 15-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
ended almost flat on Monday as profit-taking set in after it had
hit a 15-year high earlier ahead of central bank policy meetings
in Japan and the United States later this week.
    The Nikkei share average closed at 19,246.06, having
peaked at 19,349.20 in early trade as investors bought banks and
other domestic demand oriented shares.
    Investors took profits in recent gainers such as drugmakers
, rubber product makers and railway and truck
companies.
    The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent but gainers
outnumbered decliners by 955 to 790.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dipped 0.2 percent.

 (Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.