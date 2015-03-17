FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends at 15-year closing high
#Market News
March 17, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei ends at 15-year closing high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
ended at a fresh 15-year closing high on Tuesday, with sentiment
lifted by gains in U.S. and European shares and expectations
that Japanese companies could improve their return on equity.
    The Nikkei share average closed at 19,437.00, up 1
percent, after rising as high as 19,479.89, its highest level
since April 2000.
    The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,570.50 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.9 percent to
14,303.11.
   

 (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
