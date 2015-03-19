FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei backs off 15-year high, profit taking on bank stocks
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei backs off 15-year high, profit taking on bank stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei benchmark dropped
from 15-year highs on Thursday  as investors took profits on
recent gainers such as banking shares, which could suffer from a
fall in Japanese bond yields.
    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond
 skidded to a six-week low after the U.S. Federal
Reserve struck a dovish tone on interest rates, driving down
Treasury bond yields. 
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent lower at
19,476.56 in choppy trade. In early trade, it briefly hit a
15-year intraday high of 19,557.17.
    The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,575.81 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.4 percent to
14,321.48.
    Bucking the weakness, Nintendo Co extended its
gains from the day before, soaring 11.8 percent after it said it
will enter the smartphone gaming industry on Wednesday.


 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.