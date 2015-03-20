FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei reaches fresh 15-year high; Nintendo falls on profit-taking
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei reaches fresh 15-year high; Nintendo falls on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit
a fresh 15-year high on Friday in choppy trade and gained for a
sixth week on expectations for better shareholder returns, but
Nintendo Co dived on profit-taking after soaring for two days.
    The Nikkei benchmark ended 0.4 percent higher to
19,560.22, the highest closing level since April 2000, after
trading in negative territory earlier. For the week, the
benchmark rose 1.6 percent, posting six straight weekly gains.
    Nintendo, which surged 36 percent the previous two
days after saying it will enter the mobile game market, fell 6.6
percent. It was the fourth most traded stock by turnover.
    The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,580.51 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to
14,356.35.
    

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.