Nikkei rises to fresh 15-year high; drugmaker Eisai soars after upgrade
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rises to fresh 15-year high; drugmaker Eisai soars after upgrade

3 Min Read

* Eisai jumps 20 pct on Barclays' rating hike citing
Alzheimer's drug hope
    * Sharp soars after Hon Hai says it is considering rescuing
    * Nikkei's 20,000 in sight near term - analysts

    By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
rose to a fresh 15-year high on Monday, tracking gains in U.S.
shares, while Eisai Co jumped over 20 percent after a brokerage
upgraded the stock, citing the effectiveness of its drug to
treat Alzheimer's disease.
    Eisai soared to a record high of 8,748 yen after
Barclays raised its stock rating to 'overweight' from
'equalweight'. It was the second most traded stock by turnover,
and contributed a hefty 60 positive points to the Nikkei
benchmark.
    According to a report obtained by Reuters, Barclays said
that the results of a Phase Ib study on Alzheimer's diseases
treatment drug BIIB037 were announced at an industry conference
in Nice, France, over the weekend.
    By mid-morning, the Nikkei was up 1.1 percent to
19,772.47, its highest intraday level since April 2000.
    The benchmark has gained 13 percent so far this year,
outperforming other markets such as U.S. shares, whose S&P 500
index has gained 2.3 percent during the same term.
    While the softer yen is no longer providing as much catalyst
for Japanese stocks, optimism over a steady recovery in the
economy, improved corporate earnings and better shareholder
returns have stoked demand for Japanese shares.
    "Sentiment for Japanese stocks has been positive, and the
20,000-mark is in sight in the short-term," said Isao Kubo,
equity strategist at Nissay Asset Management.
    "When it is nearing the end of the fiscal year, hopes for
stronger full-year earnings also buoyed the mood."
    Sharp Corp soared 4.2 percent to a 1-1/2-week high
after Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry said it is considering
joining efforts to help rescue the struggling electronics goods
maker. 
    Exporters were mixed. Toyota Motor Corp added 1.2
percent, and Honda Motor Co added 0.6 percent and Tokyo
Electron shed 0.2 percent.
    The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,592.80,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to
14,473.20.

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
