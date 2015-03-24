FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls as soft China PMI, weak U.S. shares trigger profit-taking
March 24, 2015 / 6:10 AM / in 3 years

Nikkei falls as soft China PMI, weak U.S. shares trigger profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
fell on Tuesday as a weak factory activity survey in China and a
drop in U.S. markets weighed on investor confidence, but losses
were limited by expectations of better returns for holders of
Japanese shares.
    The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 19,713.45
points in choppy trade. It is still close to a 15-year high of
19,778.60 hit on Monday.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,587.59
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.3 percent to
14,424.41.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

