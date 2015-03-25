FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei edges up as investors seek dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
edged up on Wednesday as investors loaded up on stocks before
they go ex-dividend later this week, but gains were limited by
concerns that the market was looking technically overbought
after a long rally.
    The Nikkei benchmark rose 0.2 percent to 19,746.20
points after traversing positive and negative territory. It was
an inch away from its 15-year high closing level of 19,754.36
hit on Monday.
    The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,592.01 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to
14,475.35.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
