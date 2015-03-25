Nikkei edges up as investors seek dividends

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday as investors loaded up on stocks before they go ex-dividend later this week, but gains were limited by concerns that the market was looking technically overbought after a long rally. The Nikkei benchmark rose 0.2 percent to 19,746.20 points after traversing positive and negative territory. It was an inch away from its 15-year high closing level of 19,754.36 hit on Monday. The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,592.01 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to 14,475.35. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)