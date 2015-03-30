FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises in choppy trade; energy shares underperform on weak oil prices
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rises in choppy trade; energy shares underperform on weak oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
rose in choppy trade on Monday as investors bought back stocks
on dips after the index tumbled last week, but energy shares
underperformed as oil prices extended their losses.
    The Nikkei benchmark rose 0.7 percent at 19,411.40
after being in negative territory earlier.
    The broader Topix added 0.3 percent at 1,557.77 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to
14,182.85.
    Oil shares fell, with Inpex Corp dropping 2.5
percent and JX Holdings 2.8 percent after oil prices
declined, adding to steep losses the previous session. 
 
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

