FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei posts biggest daily gain since mid-Feb on short-covering; BOJ buying helps mood
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei posts biggest daily gain since mid-Feb on short-covering; BOJ buying helps mood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Thursday, rebounding from a three-week low, helped by
short-covering and hopes that the central bank is buying stocks.
    The Nikkei benchmark ended 1.5 percent higher to
19,312.79, posting the biggest daily percentage gain since
February 12.
    The broader Topix gained 1.7 percent to 1,554.17 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.7 percent to
14,126.63.
    Central bank data showed that it bought 35.2 billion yen
worth of exchange traded funds (ETF) on Wednesday, when the
market fell to a three-week low.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.