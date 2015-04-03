FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises in thin trade before U.S. employment data
April 3, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rises in thin trade before U.S. employment data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Tokyo shares rose on Friday in
thin trade as investors resumed buying following a sharp drop
earlier in the week, but most shied rom large positions before
key U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
    The Nikkei 225 index ended 0.6 percent higher at
19,435.08. For the week, the Nikkei gained 0.8 percent.
    The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,564.16, with
only 1.7 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since
late December.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to
14,212.79.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

