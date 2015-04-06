FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Nikkei drops after weak U.S. job data; Topix volume smallest since August
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Nikkei drops after weak U.S. job data; Topix volume smallest since August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)
    TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Tokyo shares fell on Monday as
weak U.S. jobs data soured risk appetite, but Sharp Corp
 jumped after a source said it may spin off its LCD
panel business and seek financing from a government-backed fund.
    The Nikkei 225 index ended 0.2 percent lower at
19,397.98 points.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,560.71,
with only 1.592 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since
August 2014.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 0.2 percent
to 14,182.88.
    Sharp jumped 6.1 percent after a source said it may spin off
its LCD panel business and seek funding for it from the
government-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan
(INCJ). 
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.