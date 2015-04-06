REFILE-Nikkei drops after weak U.S. job data; Topix volume smallest since August

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline) TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Tokyo shares fell on Monday as weak U.S. jobs data soured risk appetite, but Sharp Corp jumped after a source said it may spin off its LCD panel business and seek financing from a government-backed fund. The Nikkei 225 index ended 0.2 percent lower at 19,397.98 points. The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,560.71, with only 1.592 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since August 2014. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 0.2 percent to 14,182.88. Sharp jumped 6.1 percent after a source said it may spin off its LCD panel business and seek funding for it from the government-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ). (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)