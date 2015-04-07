FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to near 2-week high as U.S. rate fears recede; oil shares soar
April 7, 2015

Nikkei rises to near 2-week high as U.S. rate fears recede; oil shares soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a near two-week high on Tuesday, helped by expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve may wait longer before raising interest
rates.
    The Nikkei 225 ended 1.3 percent higher at 19,640.54
points, the highest close since March 25. Energy shares
contributed to the gains after a surge in crude oil prices on
Monday.    
    The broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 1,578.55 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.2 percent to
14,353.31.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

