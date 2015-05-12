FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei ends flat, earnings optimism helps erase early losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended flat on
Tuesday, erasing losses from earlier in the session thanks to
gains in companies reporting rosy outlooks, which helped offset
concerns over Greece's debt crisis.
    The Nikkei share average ended flat at 19,624.84,
after falling to as low as 19,467.65. 
    The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,602.27
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to
14,475.51.
    Market participants also said losses were being trimmed in
afternoon trade as investors speculated that the Bank Of Japan
would buy exchange-traded funds to counter the morning weakness.
    Suzuki Motor soared 7.8 percent after the company
said it expected a record profit in the current financial year.
    

 (Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)

